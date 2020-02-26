Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the January 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC remained flat at $$14.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $16.25.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 4.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

