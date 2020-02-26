Patron 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $151.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Patron has traded down 63.7% against the US dollar. One Patron token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, IDAX and Hotbit. Patron has a market capitalization of $17,880.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.67 or 0.02513381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00123718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,568,160 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene, Exrates, HitBTC, Hotbit, IDAX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

