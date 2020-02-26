Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Patterson Companies worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. 8,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

