Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 382,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

