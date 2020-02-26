Paul Luongo Sells 19,000 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $399,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 143,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,336.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Paul Luongo sold 19,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $389,310.00.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,927. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fastly from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

