Paxos Standard (PAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $433.84 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $201.89 million and $433.84 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, C2CX, DDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 201,589,715 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,589,615 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, BCEX, BigONE, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Coinsuper, BitMax, OKCoin, ZB.COM, WazirX, CoinEx, P2PB2B, Bit-Z, CoinBene, C2CX, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Crex24, Coinall, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, BW.com, DigiFinex, MXC, CoinPlace, TOKOK, BitMart, ABCC, OKEx, Kyber Network, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Iquant, Hotbit, Coinbit, DDEX, FCoin, Binance and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

