PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,873,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280,983 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.23% of PBF Energy worth $121,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PBF Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in PBF Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PBF Energy by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 213,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $4,693,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,234,214 shares of company stock worth $95,716,949. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

