Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PSO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. 41,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 570.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1,026.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

