PegNet (PEG) Price Down 38.4% This Week

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $25,569.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PegNet has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.06 or 0.02501690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00211427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00127058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 1,853,921,879 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

PegNet Coin Trading

