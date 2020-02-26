PENG Price Up 37.8% Over Last 7 Days (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, PENG has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. PENG has a total market cap of $130,395.00 and $25.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.27 or 0.02644492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00210284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00124530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,203,623,361 coins and its circulating supply is 7,587,300,449 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

