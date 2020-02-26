Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of PCG remained flat at $A$1.42 ($1.01) during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,500 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.67. The stock has a market cap of $146.65 million and a P/E ratio of -7.98. Pengana Capital Group has a one year low of A$1.35 ($0.95) and a one year high of A$2.35 ($1.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

About Pengana Capital Group

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

