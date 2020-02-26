Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Don W. Kassing Sells 304 Shares

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Don W. Kassing sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.30, for a total transaction of $56,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PEN traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.69. The stock had a trading volume of 931,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $122.40 and a 52 week high of $194.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

