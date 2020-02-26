Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Issues Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. Penumbra updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of PEN traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.68. The company had a trading volume of 56,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,719. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $122.40 and a 52-week high of $194.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.26, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.13.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $931,835.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $275,723.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $476,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $7,416,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.