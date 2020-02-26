PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.10 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

