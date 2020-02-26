Peter B. Oleksiak Sells 1,800 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Stock

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DTE traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.58. 735,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,494. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

