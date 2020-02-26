Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 499.25 ($6.57).

Several brokerages have commented on PFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petrofac to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Petrofac to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Petrofac alerts:

In related news, insider George J. Pierson purchased 1,270 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £5,003.80 ($6,582.22).

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at GBX 360.40 ($4.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 367.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 391.21. Petrofac has a 12 month low of GBX 333.51 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 530 ($6.97).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Petrofac’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Petrofac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.