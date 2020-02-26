PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -1.00

News articles about PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PETROFAC LTD/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

