Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) received a €120.00 ($139.53) price target from research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

PFV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($166.28) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €128.17 ($149.03).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

PFV stock opened at €138.60 ($161.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €153.33 and a 200-day moving average of €145.56. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of €114.40 ($133.02) and a 12-month high of €163.30 ($189.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.