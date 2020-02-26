Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in Pfizer by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,148,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,910,108. The company has a market cap of $191.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.