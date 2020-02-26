Phantasma Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $531,421.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $531,421.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041529 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00068777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000854 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,132.27 or 1.00023955 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054994 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000620 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000480 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

