Phillip Goldstein Buys 10,013 Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Phillip Goldstein acquired 10,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $84,409.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,443.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Phillip Goldstein acquired 1,086 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $9,046.38.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,611 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $21,410.20.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Goldstein acquired 40,000 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $326,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Goldstein acquired 28,209 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $228,492.90.

On Friday, November 29th, Phillip Goldstein purchased 1,791 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $14,542.92.

Shares of SWZ stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,361. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Swiss Helvetia Fund

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

