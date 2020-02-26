Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,345,000 after purchasing an additional 652,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,679,000 after purchasing an additional 588,711 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,724,000 after purchasing an additional 558,350 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.40. 2,487,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

