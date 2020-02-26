Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 189.0% from the January 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 585.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 285,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 792,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 87,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHIO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,828. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $1.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

