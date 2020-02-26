Phoenixcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $207.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $380,013.00 and approximately $207.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00949769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040247 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015419 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00205380 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00071384 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001887 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00332144 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

