Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.89 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Phore has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $16,711.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phore has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005799 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,185,003 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, IDAX and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

