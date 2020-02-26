Photronics (PLAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q1 guidance at $0.13-0.18 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Photronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $829.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,663 shares of company stock worth $1,952,586. Insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

