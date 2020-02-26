Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $27,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,159,000 after acquiring an additional 257,888 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,242 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,471,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,041,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $139,500,000 after acquiring an additional 140,913 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,791,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,360,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

