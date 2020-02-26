Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $28.72 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.19.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $532,888.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,316 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $136.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,352. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

