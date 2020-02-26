Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $30.83 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus increased their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.49. 26,077,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,028,548. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $229.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

