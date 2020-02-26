Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CEO Jayson Penn Sells 3,988 Shares

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PPC stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 1,635,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,541. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.