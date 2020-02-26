Pillar Price Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $7,209.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Pillar has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02570263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00211890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

