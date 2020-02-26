Ping Identity (PING) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PING opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.55. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

PING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

