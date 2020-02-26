Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 30th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBFS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 17,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.

