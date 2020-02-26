Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American International Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

American International Group stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in American International Group by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. National Pension Service raised its position in American International Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,114,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,182,000 after purchasing an additional 55,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,408,000 after purchasing an additional 381,278 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

