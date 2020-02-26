Piper Sandler Comments on Visa Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2020 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Visa has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

