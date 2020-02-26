Pirate Chain Tops One Day Volume of $43,382.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $6.49 million and $43,382.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02570263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00211890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 149,101,261 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.