Pirl (PIRL) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Pirl has a total market cap of $472,776.00 and $7,061.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirl has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 65,733,072 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

