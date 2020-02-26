PIVX Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinbe, Crex24 and Trade By Trade. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $18.28 million and $666,169.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019076 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004537 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Binance, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, YoBit, Livecoin, Graviex, BiteBTC, Coinbe, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

