PIXEL (PXL) Hits Market Cap of $698,578.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market cap of $698,578.00 and $235,607.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,705.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.95 or 0.03572451 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00759946 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018694 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000399 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

