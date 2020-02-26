Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Update

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 541,300 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the January 30th total of 798,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXLW. Lake Street Capital upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pixelworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pixelworks by 975.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pixelworks by 2,148.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 176,188 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pixelworks by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pixelworks by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 47,795 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pixelworks stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $169.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.20. Pixelworks has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $5.23.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.