Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE PAA opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 240,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

