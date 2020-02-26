Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.84-1.84 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 289,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

