Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

PLNT stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.48. 1,996,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,917. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

