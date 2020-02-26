PlayAGS (AGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGS opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $374.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

AGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.