PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

AGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE AGS opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $374.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 524.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

