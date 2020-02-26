PlayChip 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $471.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $471.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00481172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $535.92 or 0.06159821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00062715 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026037 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011405 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.