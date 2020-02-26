PlayFuel (PLF) Hits One Day Volume of $4.52 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $242.22 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00481053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.09 or 0.06190910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00059249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

PlayFuel Token Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @playfuelteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io.

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.