PlayGame (PXG) Achieves Market Cap of $433,740.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. PlayGame has a total market cap of $433,740.00 and $4,695.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayGame has traded up 62.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

