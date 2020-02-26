Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE PLZ.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.54. 78,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.50, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.22 million and a P/E ratio of 11.52. Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$4.76.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLZ.UN shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins cut shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.70.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.