Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,815,236. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.49. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

In other Plug Power news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 834,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $4,253,583.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

